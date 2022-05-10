WILLIAMSPORT — The U.S. Government filed court documents this week in opposition to Raymond Kraynak's motion to withdraw a guilty plea of 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys William A. Behe and George J. Rocktashel filed the 32-page brief in the United State District Court on Monday. The plea in September came following 10 days of trial on the morning the defense was set to begin its case, but Kraynak moved to withdraw his plea and seek a new attorney two weeks before sentencing in March.
Behe said Kraynak is "a man desperate to delay the imposition of sentence and to forestall his day of reckoning."
"His indifference to the effect of another lengthy trial on the victims and witnesses mirrors the callously indifferent approach Kraynak took to prescribing opioids," Behe wrote. "The court will recall the gut-wrenching testimony of witnesses who became addicts due to Kraynak's opioid prescribing practices, who bared before a jury of strangers the personal hell they endured before their journey led them back to sobriety."
Kraynak "asserts that he remains legally innocent of the charges and only pleaded guilty to his counsel (Thomas A. Thorton and Gerald A. Lord) being ineffective," Kraynak's new court-appointed attorney Stephanie L. Cesare, of Carlisle, wrote in previous filings.
Despite the various reasons for withdrawing, "Kraynak eventually acknowledged the real reason why he had second thoughts about pleading guilty — his fear of a lengthy sentence," Behe wrote. "The court inquired about his motivation for seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, stating, 'You are going to receive a harsh sentence.' And Kraynak quickly responded, 'Exactly.'"
Later during the inquiry, Kraynak conveyed the same fear about the binding 15-year sentence that he agreed to, Behe said.
"The reason I took the plea is that Mr. Thorton said you know we want to get you home. We want to get you home. Well, I'm 65 years old or soon going to be. 15 years, I'll come home in a coffin," Krayank said, according to court documents.
Behe said none of Kraynak's allegations are credible. Allowing Krayank to withdraw his guilty plea will prejudice the U.S. by subjecting the victims to undue emotional stress and requiring the U.S. to expend substantial time, expense and effort to reassemble its case against the defendant, he said.
"In view of the overwhelming evidence of his guilt presented at trial and the advantageous terms of the plea agreement Kraynak suffered no prejudice as a result of prior counsel's performance, whether at trial or in negotiating a favorable sentencing outcome," wrote Behe. "Kraynak's efforts to withdraw his guilty plea on the eve of sentencing reflects nothing more than 'buyer's remorse.'"
A defendant's change of mind or heart due to fear of punishment is not sufficient reason to impose upon the government the "difficulty, risk and expense, and to burden the witnesses and victims with the mental and emotional string of trying a defendant who has already acknowledged his guilt by pleading guilty."
The U.S. put its entire case against Kraynak over the course of almost three weeks with 28 witnesses, some of who needed to travel, Behe said.
"Allowing Kraynak to withdraw his guilty plea would only waste precious resources that could be put to much better use," Behe said. "But most important permitting him to withdraw his guilty plea would require the patients who survived Kraynak's opioid prescribing and their families to again endure the emotional and psychological stress and anguish of having to testify at the retrial, and relive the terrible experience of their opioid addiction."
Kraynak ignores the "detrimental impact" of a retrial upon victims and witnesses, "blithely claiming that there would be no prejudice to the government," said Behe.
Some even recounted sordid tales of sexual misconduct by Kraynak, Behe said.
"Having these witnesses publically relive that experience all over again is not simply presenting 'evidence' the government has 'retained,'" said Behe. "It is tantamount to emotional and psychological abuse."
Kraynak's motion is an "effort to get another bite at the apple" now that he faces the reality of having to serve a lengthy prison term, Behe wrote.
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.
After pleading guilty, the remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.
In addition to Carls, Kelley, Horan, Langton and Schrantz, seven other patients died: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; Francis Gaughan, 47, of Lost Creek; Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township; Faith Herring, 42, of Atlas; Teresa Madonna, 49, of Schuylkill Haven; and Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township. The government did not charge Kraynak in these seven deaths, but all 12 were listed in the indictment in relation to the illegal distribution charges.
Kraynak is being detained until sentencing or he is granted a new trial. Brann said if the motion to withdraw the guilty plea is denied, Kraynak will be sentenced immediately to 15 years in prison.