WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Judge Karoline Mehalchick to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
She was recommended by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, who both represent Pennsylvania. She is currently the Chief United States Magistrate Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, where she has served since 2013.
"From her 10 years as a magistrate judge on the federal bench to her appointment by Chief Justice Roberts to the Judicial Conference Committee on Codes of Conduct to her work in the community helping seniors and children, Judge Mehalchick has devoted her life and career to serving Pennsylvanians and advancing the cause of justice," Casey said.
"Her deep sense of community, vast courtroom experience, and commitment to the rule of law make her make well-qualified for this critical role and I look forward to voting to swiftly confirm her.”
Fetterman said Judge Mehalchick is a "dedicated public servant with an extensive history" serving Pennsylvania.
"She has proven in her 10 years as Chief United States Magistrate Judge to be fair, wise and just, and I will be voting in support of her confirmation,” he said.
Judge Mehalchick previously was a partner at Oliver, Price & Rhodes, Clarks Summit, from 2008 to 2013. She was an associate at the firm from 2002 to 2007.
She served as a law clerk for Judge Trish Corbett on the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas from 2001 to 2002. She received her J.D. from Tulane Law School in 2001 and her B.A. from Pennsylvania State University in 1998.