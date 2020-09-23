A Philadelphia man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Philadelphia earlier this year has captured by U.S. Marshals in Shamokin on Tuesday.
According to United States Marshal Martin J. Pane, Yaasiyn Brown, 27, was sought following the April 24 fatal shooting of a man in the 700 block of East Locust Avenue in Philadelphia.
Based on their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Brown with Murder and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Brown in Philadelphia were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.
On Tuesday afternoon, the task force was able to apprehend Brown without incident at a home in the first block of Raspberry Hill Road in Shamokin. He was turned over to Northumberland county officials to await extradition to Philadelphia.
United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force. The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”