LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for spinal fusion, hip replacement, knee replacement, and stroke care.
This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures and Conditions ratings. The annual Procedures and Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
“This report affirms our reputation for excellence at Evangelical,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO. “Our providers and staff strive for exceptional care and experience in the orthopedics and stroke programs and it shows, not only in patient outcomes, but in the way those patients feel about the care they are receiving, while they are receiving it. Every patient, every interaction, everyday matters — it’s the attention to detail that takes care to the highest level possible.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any high performing rating. Hospitals that are high performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”