WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, has announced his appointment to the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for the 116th Congress, assignments that fit both Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District and Keller’s background.
Keller was also appointed by Republican Leadership to serve on the House Energy Action Team (HEAT), which promotes energy policies that address rising energy prices, promote good-paying jobs, and enhance national security by supporting American energy independence.
“The Committee on Education and Labor and Oversight and Reform Committee are two of the most influential committees in Congress,” Keller said. “Both committees perfectly fit the priorities of the people of central and northeast Pennsylvania. The 12th District is home to some of the best schools and universities in the nation, as well as the hardest working people who want their government to work for them. Additionally, my service on the House Energy Action Team will allow me to promote Pennsylvania’s abundant energy resources and the thousands of jobs the industry supports. We are already meeting with committee leadership and staff to make sure we hit the ground running from day one.”
The House Education and the Labor Committee oversees programs that affect all Americans, from early learning and higher education to job training and retirement security. Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District is home to several career and vocational schools, as well as colleges and universities, including Penn State University, Bucknell University, Susquehanna University, Juniata College, Lock Haven University, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Mansfield University, and Lycoming College.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. It has authority to investigate subjects within the Committee’s jurisdiction as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing House Committees.
Before being elected to Congress, Keller worked for 25 years in the wood products manufacturing industry. As a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Keller worked extensively on education policy, workforce development issues, and government reform legislation.