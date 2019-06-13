WILLIAMSPORT — Congressman Fred Keller, PA-12, will have district offices in Selinsgrove, Williamsport and Tunkhannock, the same locations as his predecessor, Tom Marino.
“The people of the 12th District elected me to take their values to Congress, and that starts with working as hard as they do every day to serve them,” Keller said in his announcement of the office openings. “This office belongs to the people of the 12th District. I promised that, if elected, our district offices would remain in their current locations, and we delivered on that promise in short order. The 12th District is open for business.”
Keller's primary office will be at 1717 Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C.. Call 202-225-3731.
Keller said he will announce dates and times for open house events in his district offices. Constituents of the 12th District with issues pertaining to the federal government are encouraged to contact Keller’s offices for assistance.
District office locations and phone numbers:
Selinsgrove Office
713 Bridge Street
Room 29
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
(570) 374-9469
Tunkhannock Office
181 West Tioga Street
Suite 2
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(202) 996-6550
Williamsport Office
1020 Commerce Park Drive
Suite 1A
Williamsport, PA 17701
(570) 322-3961