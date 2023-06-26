SUNBURY — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser stopped in Sunbury on Monday, offering his support for definitive plans for the former Knight-Celotex property and to learn more about the $3.5 million Susquehanna Avenue Roadway Construction Project.
Meuser said wants to help Northumberland County and Sunbury get a concrete game plan for the development of the former Celotex site that continues to be the topic of discussion between Valley officials.
Meuser met with city officials with Mayor Josh Brosious before heading upcoming street projects. Brosious, along with City Administrator Derrick Backer, spoke with Meuser at Susquehanna Avenue and Packer Street to review Phase 1 of the construction project that will entail the widening of the roadway by six feet, the separation of stormwater and sewer lines and new gas and water line and the roadway repaved from curb to curb.
Construction is not set to begin until March 2024, Backer said.
Meuser made his way to the former Celotex site and said he wanted to get involved in helping Northumberland County get the site developed.
"This is obviously an important project to the area," Meuser said. "There is a lot of money to be given but getting it allocated to the right projects can get a bit tricky."
City officials and Northumberland County Commissioners still have not ironed out a deal for the site, according to Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
"We have no deals at this time," Schiccatano said.
A 50-50 agreement between Sunbury and Northumberland County was proposed, but Schiccatano said that deal is no longer on the table. Sunbury wanted the 50-50 partnership that would have cost zero dollars to city residents in order to develop the vacant site.
There had been no movement at the property until 2021 when it was announced that former Gov. Tom Wolf granted a $2 million grant to be used at the 1400 Susquehanna Ave. property.
The funds were to be used to help rehabilitate and redevelop the area. The first phase of the project involves land acquisition costs, upgrades to utilities and stormwater systems and the installation of a traffic light, to provide ease of access.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers a dime, Backer said.
That deal is also off the table, Schiccatano said.
"We are still trying to work something out," Schiccatano said.
Meuser said he wants to help both the county and city and is open to all ideas.
"We want to know what is in the best interest of the area," he said. "We all want to be on the same team and work together."
Brosious said he was happy Meuser visited the city.
"It was nice to be able to speak with our congressman and to be able to talk about what we need here in the city," he said. "I look forward to continuing to work with the congressman and his office for the betterment of Sunbury."