LEWISBURG — U.S. House Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15, of Bellefonte, who, after redistricting, will now be representing the residents of Union and Snyder counties in the 118th Congress, was the guest speaker at Tuesday night’s Susquehanna Valley Conservatives meeting.
Speaking to an audience of about 45 people at the Best Western, in Lewisburg, Thompson touched on subjects such as the omnibus budget passed by the House early Tuesday morning — he’ll vote against it, he said, “because although there are some good things in it, there are too many bad things in it. It’s a massive spending bill.”
He also talked about parental rights, and how they should be codified into a parental bill of rights. Asked about the causes of extreme partisanship, on both sides of the aisle, Thompson gave three reasons: “Twenty-four-hour cable news, social media, and cameras on the floor in Congress.”
In his committee work, he brings both sides to the table, he said.
“I try to be a problem solver,” Thompson said.
As of Jan. 3, Thompson will be the ranking member of the Agriculture Committee. That’s significant he said, because of how important the farming industry is to his district, to Pennsylvania, and the country as a whole.
“I see my votes as a voice for the people I represent,” he said.
Thompson believes the country believes most people prefer checks and balances in their government, and that is what they will have come Jan. 3, with a Republican-run House and Democrat-run Senate.
He believes Kevin McCarthy will become the next speaker of the House.
The only time he mentioned former President Donald Trump was in praising his appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It is, I believe, what will be his legacy.,” Thompson said.
Thompson spent a good early portion of the meeting introducing himself to the audience, giving some of his background and the principles of governing he lives by.
“I believe in principle-based leadership,” he said. “I define my principles and then stand by them. There are four principles that guide me when I vote: What is my duty to God; what is my duty to the country and our Constitution; will my vote provide service to others; and, finally, what is my duty to self.”