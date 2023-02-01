SELINSGROVE — U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will meet with the public in Selinsgrove on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Residents needing assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs and IRS, or wanting to discuss concerns, are welcome to visit with Thompson's staff at the office of state Rep. David Rowe at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3, in Selinsgrove, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
These office hours will be held regularly on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month.
— MARCIA MOORE