SUNBURY — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said he will become a customer of Fresh Roasted Coffee in Sunbury after touring the facility on Monday.
Casey was joined by state Sen. Lynda Culver and Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano for a tour of the facility and to meet with Fresh Roasted Coffee owner Andy Oakes.
“I did not know there was so much science involved in producing coffee,” Casey said. “I am truly impressed.”
Casey and the other elected officials toured the facility and talked about Oakes’ success.
“Andy (Oakes) is an American success story,” Casey said. “It is remarkable to see the growth here and they did all this during a pandemic when they not only survived but thrived.”
Culver agreed.
“I love this place and this building,” Culver said of Fresh Roasted Coffee and its location at the former silk mill on the Walnut Street Extension.
“Andy (Oakes) had a vision and this was his dream and it has come true,” she said.
“Not only did Fresh Roasted Coffee outlast the pandemic slowdown, they created new jobs, including 15 in 2023 to date,” Casey said.
Schiccatano, who said it was his first time inside Fresh Roasted Coffee, agreed.
“It’s great to see local, state and federal agencies willing to help out,” he said. “I am happy for Fresh Roasted Coffee that they continue to have success and that they continue to add jobs in our county.”
Oakes said he has 60 employees and expects to add 20 or so more by the end of the year.
“I want to thank everyone for their help,” Oakes said after the tour.
“We will continue to innovate and do new things to keep moving forward.”
Casey ended the tour by telling Oakes and the other officials that he was never a coffee drinker until he entered his 40s and that he will be a Fresh Roasted Coffee customer.
“Now I can’t live without it,” he said. “I will now be buying some of the Fresh Roasted Coffee products.”