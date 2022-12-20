More than 100 million Americans are hitting the road for the holidays according to estimates with many of them likely to battle dangerously cold weather and wintry conditions to arrive at their final destinations.
Nearly 113 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, up 4% from last year but still short of the record 119 million in 2019, according to AAA. Most were planning to travel by car; around 6% were planning to fly.
AAA estimates it will be the third busiest year for Christmas travel — registered from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 — since AAA began tracking data in 2000.
“With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on Sunday this year, more Americans are planning to travel to take advantage of those long holiday weekends,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “More people are using these much-needed breaks to reconnect with loved ones and recharge their batteries during the holiday travel season.”
What conditions will be like will largely depend on geography. But chances are pretty good it's going to be cold everywhere and dangerously cold in some spots.
The blast of frigid weather arriving on the first day of winter hammered the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies and is shifting across the Plains with bitter cold before blanketing the Midwest with heavy snowfall, forecasters say. By Friday, the arctic front will push south into places that don't hold up well in the cold, like the Gulf Coast.
The cold will also arrive here on Friday.
Following some wintry mix and heavy rain on Thursday, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said it will get cold quickly on Friday.
Smerbeck said Friday's high will be about 47 degrees, which should hit about 7 a.m.
"By noon it will be freezing and by mid-afternoon, it will be in the 20s," Smerbeck said. "The RealFeel Friday afternoon will be below zero."
The windchills will be so low because of the heavy winds that will accompany the cold front, Smerbeck said.
"Temperatures will rapidly fall Friday when the arctic cold front brings in 40-50 mph winds," Smerbeck said. "By the evening commute, any standing water from the rain or snow will freeze. It could cause some travel issues."
Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel.
The northernmost regions of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero in the coming days.
Even warm-weather states are preparing for the worst. Texas officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the February 2021 storm that left millions without power, some for several days. Temperatures were expected to dip to near freezing as far south as central Florida by the weekend, raising worries about the homeless.
"I would not be surprised if there are lots of delays due to wind and also a lot of delays due to the snow," said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both be bitterly cold locally, Smerbeck said, but travel conditions should be OK. Smerbeck said after windchills hit minus-15 on Friday night, Saturday's temperatures will top out at 17. Christmas Day's high should be around 23.
"Saturday's travel weather doesn't look like a big deal," he said. "Most of the heavy stuff will be lifted northward, but it's going to be pretty darn cold here this weekend."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.