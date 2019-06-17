MILTON — A 37-year-old caregiver attempted to kill an elderly couple by putting rodent poison in their tobacco after forging a $2,500 check to pay her rent, according to Milton state police.
Tina Marie Young, of Montandon, faces attempted murder charges after being arrested Monday when troopers say she admitted to breaking up rodent poison and putting it in loose tobacco that was being used to roll cigarettes for a 73-year-old woman and her 80-year-old husband.
Young appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Monday afternoon and said she was upset and realized she "messed up her life."
Troopers say the incident began on June 14 when the 73-year-old woman called police and reported a possible poisoning.
The woman told troopers that her in-home health assistant, later identified as Young, rolls all of their cigarettes. The woman told police that just days before she noticed a check had been cashed by a mobile home company for Young's rent in the amount of $2,500 but that she never authorized the check, according to court documents.
The woman told troopers that she confronted Young and after first denying she took the money, Young later admitted by text message she wrote the check because she was late on her rent, troopers said.
Young asked the woman to not press charges and she would pay her back, troopers said.
The alleged victim told troopers she was driving around and she attempted to smoke a cigarette but that it did not taste right, troopers said. The woman allegedly attempted to smoke three cigarettes and all of them did not taste right, troopers said.
Police conducted an investigation and allegedly discovered bags of loose tobacco that contained a bright green substance, according to court documents.
On Monday troopers spoke with Young and she allegedly said she put rodent poison in the tobacco, troopers said. Young allegedly admitted to using the poison she found from under the woman's outdoor oil tank and placed it in a plastic bag, police said.
She then took the bag inside and added water to the bag and smashed the poison block into smaller pieces with a spoon, according to court documents.
Young dumped the bag's contents into the loose tobacco and rolled the cigarettes, police said.
Young allegedly admitted she knew the poison would either make the couple sick or possibly kill them, police said.
Young allegedly told police she was frustrated with the thought of being fired, and if the victim's were to die she would solely inherit all the their assets because the couple had give her power of attorney, troopers said.
Young is charged with two counts of felony attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and felony forgery, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.