Snow has now moved into the Valley and is expected to continue throughout the day across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reduced speed limits interstates across District 3, which includes the entire Valley.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

• Interstate 80 from the Clinton County line to the Luzerne County line.

• Interstate 180, from Route 15 in Williamsport to Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.

This restriction includes a right lane only restriction for all double trailers (regardless of whether they are equipped with chains), empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, snow is expected to taper off tonight. Today's storm is not expected to be snow alone; meteorologists expect the precipitation to change to sleet or freezing rain later tonight, which could keep snow totals lower than forecasted.

Forecasts call for snow totals between 2 and 6 inches.

A winter weather advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Snow is expected to come down hard at times with the worst conditions around midday.

You can check road conditions and locate PennDOT plow trucks by following 511pa.com.