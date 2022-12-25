UGI Utilities is urging its customers to voluntarily reduce natural gas utilization through noon today to combat a regional natural gas supply constraints caused by extreme weather conditions.
Natural gas customers can take simple conservation steps such as:
- Setting thermostats to 65 degrees, if health permits;
- Postponing use of natural gas appliances such as stoves, ovens, and clothes dryers;
- Avoiding use of natural gas fireplaces.
Customers with questions or concerns are urged to contact the UGI Call Center at 1-800-276-2722 for additional information. UGI, based in Reading, serves 730,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland.