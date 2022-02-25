SUNBURY — A natural gas rate increase proposed by UGI Utilities is being investigated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).
The commission voted 3-0 Thursday to look into the change, which would generate $82.7 million in extra annual revenue for the company.
The request was filed Jan. 28. A final decision by the commission is due by Oct. 29.
PUC said, as an example, the increase would change a gas customer’s monthly bill from $98.62 to $108.01, which would be an increase of 9.5 percent. UGI provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 672,000 customers in 45 counties across Pennsylvania.
The action by the commission suspends the rate increase request for up to seven months.