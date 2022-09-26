MILTON — UGI Utilities Inc. will begin two natural gas main construction projects in Northumberland County on Monday.
A project in the borough of Watsontown will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue and will also impact Route 44, South Main Street and McEwensville Road. Approximately 2,600 feet of non-contemporary main will be replaced. This project will also renew gas service lines to about 40 customers.
A project in the borough of Milton will take place on West Maple Street and will also impact Washington Street, Dougal Street, and an alley between Washington and West Maple streets. Approximately 1,500 feet of non-contemporary main will be replaced. The project will also renew gas service lines to about 13 customers.
Construction hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During construction hours, residents will experience minor traffic delays and temporary parking restrictions in the construction area. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.