SELINSGROVE — A Ukrainian refugee living with her family in Selinsgrove launched an online fundraiser for those still struggling to survive in her home country.
Nadiia Ovsova, her husband Serhii Ovsov and their three children fled Ukraine in May and have been living in Selinsgrove since September. The family has been able to travel and stay in America through the Uniting For Ukraine program. They are sponsored by Northumberland-based W&L Subaru general manager Andy and Sylvia Long.
“As a Ukrainian refugee given the opportunity to come to America with my family, I did not want to be a bystander to everything that’s happening right now in Ukraine,” said Ovsova. “God has a mission and I felt he choose me to fulfill it. My heart is broken for all the people left behind to struggle through these horrendous times.”
Ovsova’s goal is $10,000 to purchase heaters and power banks for as many families as possible in Ukraine. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/a413a2dc.
“God has blessed us to arrive in a warm and kind community who have been very responsive to our needs,” said Ovsova. “Although we are very comfortable where we are right now, my heart is breaking at what’s happening in my native land. I am still in contact with family and friends left behind in Ukraine and they struggle. Most of the times the electricity goes off and they are left unable to warm up food or water to feed their children. A propane heater will help them in this time of struggle to be able to care for their family when there’s no other source of heat to warm up their food.”
Ovsova said she intends to send the money raised directly to Ukrainian plants to produce the devices. A person she trusts in Ukraine will take the items to families in need, she said.
She said buying devices from the USA and shipping them would take weeks, the price would be expensive and buying from Ukraine businesses supports the country’s economy.
Ukrainians need power banks to charge their phones and laptops. These devices are important for education and connecting with families in emergency situations. There are also digital applications that alert them to sky attacks, she said.
Ovsova’s family lived in Odessa, a port city on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Ovsova owned and operated five food stores while her husband worked as a construction contractor.
Ovsova said she volunteered for a month at a local plant to distribute supplies and food to Ukrainian soldiers, citizens and refugees. It was during this time she connected with the Longs through Facebook when Ovsova put out a call for help to donate ingredients for bread. Sylvia Long, formerly of neighboring Romania, sent the supplies to her connections in her home country and it was taken into Ukraine, said Ovsova.
The plant was bombed in March and Ovsova and her family fled from their city apartment to a nearby village where they owned property. When they heard the alarms and bombs, they would rush to get into the basement, said Ovsova.
In May, the Longs offered shelter for the family in Bucharest, Romania. By September, all the necessary paperwork was filled out for the family to leave Romania and come to America. The Longs paid for the airline tickets to get here, and are providing them free housing, hygiene products and food and a car, said Ovsova.
The U.S. has already sent some $50 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine; Congress approved another $44.9 billion in additional funding on Dec. 23, according to The Associated Press.