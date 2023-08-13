A year ago, Serhii Ovsov, his wife Nadia Ovsova, and three children, huddled together in the darkness of their bomb shelter basement to avoid the shelling by Russians of their neighborhood in the southern port city of Odessa, Ukraine.
Fast forward to this week, where a construction company — Professional Construction LLC, founded by Ovsov and his partner, Vitalii Khmyznikov — is changing the face of downtown Milton.
The seven-month-old company now employs 10 Ukrainian refugees, all of whom arrived after the Russian invasion.
For the past several weeks, the new company has been hired by T.I.M.E (The Improved Milton Experience) to upgrade the facades of several buildings in downtown Milton.
The work is focused on two facades on Front Street, numbers 11 and 15 and numbers 14 and 16 on Elm Street. In progress now is the Moose building, 139 South Front Street, scheduled to be finished this week, said T.I.M.E. Executive Director George Venios.
“Oh, my they’ve done an outstanding job,” Venios said. The project was funded by a matching grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development, whereby each downtown applicant can receive up to $5,000, and it is matched. “T.I.M.E. received $50,000 to distribute as matching funds,” Venios said.
Leaving home
It wasn’t an easy decision for the family to leave Ukraine.
“We still have some relatives and a lot of friends in Ukraine,” said Ovsova, who speaks English.
“Yes, Odessa was bombed and we have an apartment there,” she said. “When the war started, February 24, at 4 a.m. We directly packed our things and moved to our house near Odessa city, 20 miles away.”
But soon, the war came to Odessa as well. Their apartment was on the 4th floor “and we were afraid for the kids, so we moved to the village house, and stayed there.”
As the bombing of Odessa increased, Ovsov, his wife and children would retreat to their basement, now used as a bomb shelter.
There, Osvova would be along with her three kids, David, 17, Radomyr 6, and Tymur, 5.
“The basement is where we usually kept fruits and vegetables,” she said. “But it became our safety place as well. Because of the frequent sky alerts, we were sleeping there and eating.”
Where they now lived, specific targets, like bridges, were targeted, Ovsova said. “Our village house was a half mile away from the Moldova border. So, we thought that in the worst-case scenario we could quickly move to Moldova. Thank God, both of our properties were safe and were not hit by rockets.”
On July 23, 2023, a Russian cruise missile attack killed at least three people and injured 13 others in Odessa, near where they had lived. The strike destroyed civilian infrastructures, including a residential unit.
“Russia is also trying to damage all our grain elevators,” Ovsova said. “Each day they are bombing elevators at the regions and sea ports.”
Building a new business
Ovsov, Osvova and their family, emigrated to the United States with their children in September 2022, seven months after the war started, said Ovsova.
In coming, they were sponsored by a family that had seen them on Facebook.
“We had no one here in the States. No relatives, no friends. No one. No connections,” Ovsova said.
Professional Construction began as a U.S. company about seven months ago this year.
“In the Ukraine, Serhii had a 23-year-old construction company. Yes, my husband has a lot of experience in the construction business,” Osvova said. “He has been in the business since he was 18 years old, as a helper on construction sites.”
Over the years he learned enough and had confidence to start his own business, Ovsova said.
“In Ukraine we lived at the Odessa,” she said. “It is a beautiful city at the Black Sea coast, which has been heavily bombed.”
In Odessa, Ovsov did construction and started his company as the lone worker and built it up to 100 workers.
“The company had about 100 workers,” she said. “It was not a huge company. But big enough. In Ukraine, his company built hotels, did governmental projects and restoration works, monuments and even some residential buildings. All kinds of construction work. Indoor, outdoors.”
“We like it here in the United States, very much,” Ovsova said. “The people are friendly and very helpful We’d like to stay here for a long time.”
Starting over
Starting a business in the U.S. was a challenge, but Ovsov had help.
They contacted DRIVE, looking for office space, information on starting a business, and other available resources.
DRIVE referred them to Bucknell’s Small Development Center (SBDC), said Denny Hummer, SBDC assistant director, incubation.
There was a language barrier that had to be dealt with. Fortunately, Ovsova speaks English pretty well, Hummer said.
“It was a minor inconvenience at first,” Hummer added. “But Nadia had an incredible command of English. She would translate our conversations. Google Translate is also an incredible tool and would translate my English to Ukrainian in real-time. Amazing stuff.”
Just like most entrepreneurs, Ovsov and his partner, Khmyznikov, needed to learn about the legal aspect of starting a business in Pennsylvania.
“There are also additional steps when starting a construction business,” Hummer said. “For example, Home Improvement Contractor Registration with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, understanding the Uniform Construction Code, insurance requirements, and proper display of registration numbers.”
Ovsov and Khmyznikov were successful businessmen in Ukraine and through no fault of their own watched their hard work evaporate at the hands of war, Hummer said.
“We have no idea how fortunate we are in this country,” he said. “Listening to them share about waking up in the middle of the night and realizing everything they worked for was gone, put a lump in my throat.”
They had to learn how to navigate the business formation process of running a business in the U.S. All the requirements at the federal, state, and local levels.
“Working with entrepreneurs such as Nadia, Serhii, and Vitalii at the SBDC has been an inspiring experience,” Hummer said. “Particularly when learning about their poignant journey from war-torn Ukraine. Their heartfelt stories emphasize that the passion for entrepreneurship is not bound by geography; it’s a universal drive marked by creativity and determination.”
This trio turned their dreams into a thriving business, Hummer said, “and I’ve been honored to guide them through the challenges of navigating the rules of business development in a new country and helping them unlock new possibilities along the way.
“They have not only built a successful enterprise but fostered personal growth and are making a meaningful impact on the community,” he said. “It’s a rewarding adventure that encapsulates the very essence of entrepreneurship and underscores the boundless potential of the human spirit.”
The company is actively looking for more project work, stressing its professional experience in small to more complex projects, Ovsova said. You can contact the company at profiserhii@gmail.com or ovsovfamily@ukr.net
Professional Construction’s address is Start-up Lewisburg, 416 Market St., Suite 208, Lewisburg.
Giving BackOvsova, Ovsov and Khmyznikov hope to someday help rebuild the damage done to the Ukrainian infrastructure and homes.
“We plan to rebuild our country especially with his (Serhii’s) construction equipment and his skills,” Ovsova said. “And we plan to earn some money and to donate toward reconstruction of our country. We think of kindergartners all the time. We would build houses for the families with many kids who lost their homes.”
Ovsova is trying to gather humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
“I am collecting diapers and hygiene stuff for the kids,” she said. “I am helping the community in Odessa region for the pregnant women and kids, whose houses were bombed.”
If anyone wants to join in the collection “you are welcome to do so,” Ovsova said. “I will need help with shipping these items.”
For more information, call 272-245-0967.