WILLIAMSPORT — Patti Jackson-Gehris will be the new chief operating officer of UPMC in North Central Pa. and president of UPMC Williamsport, effective Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Jackson-Gehris has been the interim chief operating officer, UPMC in North Central Pa., and interim president of UPMC Williamsport since August 2021. She also serves as member of the UPMC Muncy Board of Directors, UPMC Lock Haven Board of Directors, and co-chair of UPMC’s Lycoming County Community Advisory Council.
Jackson-Gehris began her career working in advertising agencies and strategic consulting firms with hospital and health care clients in the Philadelphia market. She served as senior director of marketing and business development for Community Health Systems in Coatesville, Pa. from 2007 to 2015.