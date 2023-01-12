UPMC will increase minimum its starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at hospitals in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport and its outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities and sites.
"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer.
The health system also announced minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at other portions of UPMC's footprint — in Southwest Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, Western Maryland and Southwest New York — will reach $18 an hour by January 2026.
The wage hike will more than double Pennsylvania's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which is also the federal minimum.
The wage increase will be part of an employment package that already includes tuition assistance for employees and their families, first-dollar health care coverage for entry-level positions and paid parental leave. Wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions.
“In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves, to ensure we remain the health care employer of choice,” added Galley. “At $18 an hour, UPMC employees will earn more than double the current minimum wage in Pennsylvania.”
“We are particularly pleased to offer entry-level employment where there are many opportunities to join UPMC to build upon technical skills and training," added Galley. "UPMC employees consistently demonstrate their commitment by providing exceptional patient care and customer service. And as part of UPMC's dedication to our valued employees, we provide career pathways with financial support to help all employees grow and learn so that they can stretch their knowledge and skills and advance their careers.”
