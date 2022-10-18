We’ve all seen the ads on TV. You know … the ones asking if you’ve been feeling down lately? The ones that ask if you’re having trouble sleeping or just can’t seem to be happy?
According to WebMd, more than 17 million adults and 3.2 million teens in the United States suffer from major depression. But just what is depression? And how do you know when you’re just sad and depressed at a reasonable level or if it is time to seek professional help?
Defining Depression
Defining depression can be difficult, according to Dr. Anthony S. Ragusea, PsyD, MSCP, ABPP Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, Psychology of Evangelical. Ragusea believes the word “depression” is used too casually and that many people diagnosed as “depressed” don’t actually meet the criteria for a diagnosis of clinical or major depression.
“‘General depression’ doesn’t have a meaning,” he explained. “It is a layperson term that can be defined however anyone wants to define it. When people say, ‘I’m depressed,’ what they’re trying to convey is that they’re more than just sad and unhappy: They are very sad and very unhappy.”
Those feelings are certainly valid; however, they don’t typically rise to the level of a diagnosis of clinical depression. Clinical depression does have a definition, said Ragusea, but that definition depends on where you look.
“When considering what depression is from a mental health perspective, it's usually categorized as a mental health disorder with a defined set of criteria, signs, and symptoms that last for a prolonged period of time,” said Dr. Steve Craig, a Geisinger Licensed Psychologist.
He agrees that feeling down or sad is a part of depression, but said there are other important symptoms to look for, too.
Those symptoms include, but are not limited to, “significant weight loss or weight gain, sleep disturbances, changes to the way somebody physically moves around, difficulties with focus and concentration, and also, sometimes, thoughts of death or suicide.”
Craig continued, “When speaking in terms of a depressive disorder, this means that these symptoms may be impacting someone's ability to function in everyday life whether it's at work, in their personal relationships, or other significant areas of their life.”
“All of us have felt depressed in our lives, but the feeling of depression and being clinically depressed are different, explained Lisa D. Reynolds, MSW, LCSW, behavioral health therapist, UPMC in North Central Pa.
“Major depression, or clinical depression, is a medical illness that affects the brain,” she said.
In order to diagnose major or clinical depression, Reynolds said five or more of the following symptoms must be present for at least two weeks: a feeling of depressed mood or loss of interest in things one used to enjoy — lasting almost 24 hours and occurring every day; appetite disturbance with weight loss or gain; poor sleeping or sleeping excessively, feeling restless or slowed down, feelings of worthlessness or inappropriate guilt, problems concentrating or making decisions and recurrent thoughts of death or suicide or a specific plan to take your life.
“If these persist beyond two weeks, it is time to contact your physician,” she said.
Clinical or major depression may be the most commonly diagnosed form of depression, but it’s not the only kind of depression.
“Persistent Depressive Disorder, or Dysthymia, is having a depressed mood for most of the day, and for more days than not for at least two years,” said Reynolds.
In addition to the depressed mood, two or more of these symptoms must be present: appetite disturbances, sleep disturbances, low energy or fatigue, low self-esteem, poor concentration or difficulty making decisions, and feelings of hopelessness.
“Again, the symptoms must cause significant distress or impairment in your functioning,” noted Reynolds.
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can onset as the seasons change due to a disturbance in the circadian system, specifically in fall or spring.
“Winter SAD is associated with oversleeping, craving carbs and overeating, weight gain, and fatigue or low energy in addition to the other depression-like symptoms,” said Reynolds.
Light therapy can be helpful for this type of depression.
“Spring and Summer SAD is associated with insomnia, poor appetite, weight loss, anxiety and increased irritability,” she said. “These types of depression are more common in people age 18 to 35 and women.”
Causes for Depression
While mental health conditions like depression can be genetic, there are many factors that can increase the chance of someone experiencing a depression, including abuse — bullying, trauma, neglect — which makes someone more vulnerable to depression, said Reynolds. Other factors include age, seniors are at greater risk due to living alone or losing their support system; medical conditions, serious illnesses or chronic pain; gender, women are twice as likely to experience depression; and grief, losing a loved one or any major loss or change in life.
The abuse of drugs and alcohol is highly correlated with depression, Reynolds explained. “Some substances, like alcohol, leave one feeling more depressed.”
Even if your problems aren’t quite as big as those listed, Ragusea said that if it’s a big enough issue in your life to cause distress that’s a good enough reason to ask for help.
Where and when to get help
Because the word “depression” is used so casually in today’s society, when is it time to worry if your loved one is just a regular amount of sad or if it’s time to call a doctor?
“When do we need to worry?” asked Ragusea. “When a person is starting to struggle with their functioning. When they have difficulty in day to day functioning at home/at work, in relationships and things in life.”
If you think you might be depressed, ask yourself some tough questions: Have you been fighting with your partner lately? Are you late for work? Are you experiencing chaos in your relationships? Are you not eating, brushing your teeth, showering, and can’t get out of bed?
If any or all of those symptoms sound like you — or someone you know and love — it’s time to look for help.
“These are all markers that show that whatever is going wrong has become clinically significant,” said Ragusea. “These are a higher level of problems
“If you got a bad grade and you’re feeling discouraged and not sure you know how to prepare for your next exam so you’re getting anxious, it’s important to be proactive,” he said. “Don’t wait until you’re in a mental crisis.”
Craig added, “It's always important to be there for our loved ones, and this includes when we're seeing signs of depression." And, he continued, “It's just as important to seek out social support from loved ones if we're the one experiencing depression.
For the overwhelming majority of people who have mental health problems, the first contact for mental health care is through their primary care physician.
“They know them, trust them, and depending on what they need, the doctor will point them in the right direction,” said Ragusea.
Part II of Understanding Depression — October 25.