A firm with the same parent company as Moran Logistics purchased Target’s undeveloped land at the Great Stream Commons business and industrial park in Union County.
JM Industrial Realty LLC paid $3.75 million for 166 acres zoned for commercial use at the park along Route 15 near Allenwood in Gregg Township, according to a deed recorded at the Union County Courthouse.
The sale was effective Oct. 8 and recorded with the deed on Oct. 21.
Through an employee of Moran Logistics, company president and CEO John Moran said he wasn’t prepared to speak on the matter. He said he would release a statement within the next 30 days and that “his plans are significant for the site.”
Target purchased the land for $7 million in 2006 and planned to construct a distribution center and create 800 jobs. The Great Recession ultimately caused the big-box retailer to scuttle its plans. Its parcel phased out of Pennsylvania’s Keystone Opportunity Zone tax abatement program in 2013.
Union County Commissioner John Showers said he expected development of the JM Industrial Realty site to begin quickly and that it could result in several structures. Showers said the county is working with SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority to extend rail service to the site.
“I’m pleased that finally the Target property is going to find productive use,” Showers said.
“We need to see the first spade in the dirt,” Showers said of site work. “I think a local company investing up there will inspire others to take a second look at Great Stream Commons.”
Great Stream Commons includes about 351 acres owned by Union County. The county’s struggled to find a developer to transform the vacant acreage into a vibrant business and industrial site. Showers said the development of the privately-owned site should spur interest in the county-owned land.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning and economic development director, said Target opted against subdividing the parcel.
“We had people interested in that part over the past few years but they didn’t need 166 acres,” McLaughlin said.
Headquartered in Watsontown, Moran Logistics specialized in warehousing, distribution and transportation. Its website lists warehouse and distribution locations in nine Pennsylvania municipalities including Watsontown, Sunbury and Williamsport along with a mixed-use site in Harrisburg.
Earlier this year, the state awarded Moran Logistics a $2 million grant towards its $31.8 million logistics facility to be constructed in Watsontown.
“They’re going to be motivated to make something happen. They have a track record of making investments and doing deals in this part of the state,” McLaughlin said of Moran Logistics.