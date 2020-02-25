WASHINGTONVILLE — A two-story log cabin unearthed during excavations of a condemned former bar could be reconstructed at the Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds.
Washingtonville Borough Council members Monday night approved a change order in the demolition contract for $11,114 for demolition contractor Farhat General Construction, of Halifax, to take the cabin down piece by piece, catalog each piece, transport the pieces and unload them.
"It will get seen by a lot more people at the fairgrounds than on a back street in Washingtonville," council President Frank Dombroski said at the special meeting. Councilmen Steve Patterson and Bob Hickey also approved the change order.
SEDA-COG will prepare a memorandum of understanding with the fair association board to store the cabin. The memorandum would have to be approved by Washingtonville council, Montour County and the fair board. Montour County allocated Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the demolition work.
Board Secretary Ruth Marr said the cabin would be stored on a property but she didn't reveal the location for safety reasons.
She said the fair board hopes to have the structure rebuilt by the same contractor who built a barn on property at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The fair board expects the reconstruction to occur during the Montour-DeLong Fair in 2021.
Marr said the cabin will need a roof. "It shouldn't take long to take it down," she said.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the county has been a huge player in this entire process since the cabin was discovered in early February.
The council approved paying $12,443 to Farhat as its first invoice for the demolition work. Tyler Dombroski said $22,121 is owed, which didn't include the change order amount.
About $18,000 will be leftover from the county's allocation for the project, but more research is needed on if the money can be used for the cabin. Tyler Dombroski said the borough may have to return the money to the county.
Kristin McLaughlin, of SEDA-COG, which manages the CDBG program for Montour County, said SEDA-COG's immediate concern was to notify the state historic preservation office to make sure the cabin was documented. Two people from that agency visited the cabin site the past weekend and one believed the cabin dates to the 1780s, Tyler Dombroski said.
State officials also consulted with HUD since the CDBG funds are funneled from the federal government to the state and to the county. Both state and federal officials approved the council voting on a change order, she said.
County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the state Department of Community and Economic Development discussed the project to OK the change order cost.
Tyler Dombroski said originally borough officials thought there were only a few beams involved, which the borough planned to store. He said the borough shed isn't large enough to store the estimated 1,200-square-foot cabin. His dad, Frank Dombroski, said it needs to be stored inside a building.
Tyler Dombroski said through numerous phone calls and contacts with farmers, businesses and organization, borough officials found the nonprofit fairgrounds to be "very generous" in storing the cabin pieces for a small fee. He said he understood the grant couldn't be used for long-term storage.
McLaughlin said the grant's objective was to remove blight, which has been met but storage is a different component.