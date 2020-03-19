HARRISBURG — A new website launched by the state Department of Labor and Industry provides resources for employment issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The website address is www.uc.pa.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx. According to state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, Berwick, information is available on unemployment compensation benefits, workers compensation, employer resources and services for Pennsylvanians. Gordner said the site will be updated regularly and can be accessed from the main page of his website, www.senatorgordner.com.