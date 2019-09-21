Pennsylvania’s August unemployment rate was unchanged from July at 3.9 percent, one-tenth of a percentage point above the record low that was held from April through June. The national rate, at 3.7 percent, was also unchanged in August.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point from August 2018.
Pennsylvania’s labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 9,000 over the month to 6,479,000. Employment and unemployment both rose by 5,000.
