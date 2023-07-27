SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are warning city residents and businesses of an alleged scam with someone claiming to be a city employee and soliciting donations.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said officials were made aware of the situation Thursday.
“We wanted to notify business owners that there could possibly be someone impersonating a city of Sunbury employee," he said. "If someone approaches you for a donation stating they are an employee of the city or collecting donations on behalf of the city, please ensure they have a letter from the city with appropriate contact information."
City Clerk Jeff Wojciechowski said any residents or businesses that have been approached can call his office.
"If they see someone or something they are unsure of they can call us and ask," he said. "If you have any pictures or video footage at houses or businesses, please contact us. We are getting calls and there is no one from the city asking for any money."
Backer said he spoke to Police Chief Brad Hare and the police department will be investigating the incidents.
Anyone with information or wants to know about the validity of a donation request, should call the city clerk's office at 570-286-7820.