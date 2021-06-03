SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School board is saying they are still willing to negotiate with the members of the educational support professionals association and are trying to be open with the public as to the process.
Directors released the May timeline of events Thursday, which outlined two negotiation meetings and that they increased their offer from $14.50 an hour maximum starting wage to $15.
The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years. Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services.
The union said it is impossible to find the money because people would have to take a pay cut in order to get to that number.
And this is the conflict that has set the tone for one more official negotiation meeting planned for June 7.
Directors are not commenting on the matter and it is unclear where all nine board members stand. As of Thursday, no vote to subcontract the services was on the June 16 board meeting agenda, and it is unclear if a vote is even scheduled.
According to Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz, the 63-person union is seeking only a fair deal with modest wage increases and has been working without a contract since last year.
Kovaschetz said even though school board members put out a timeline of events, what is missing, Kovaschetz said, is why the union keeps rejecting offers.
Removing the no-subcontracting clause, an option the district is considering currently, giving up a right to file a grievance, and finding a way for the union to give back the money — which Kovaschetz said is unrealistic — and health care reductions, are issues that neither union nor the district is budging on.
In February, the district received a proposal to subcontract the professional services from an outside agency, ESS, of New Jersey, which board members originally said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees, according to a release from the district.
Business Manager Brian Manning said the district pays $2.047 million to the support staff and the new number the district would be saving if the union were to accept the maximum pay wage of $15 would be $510,000.
"I don't know what to anticipate at this point," Kovaschetz said Thursday. "We need to be able to keep the no subcontracting clause and not give back the money they are asking for. People think it's about the money it is not about the money. It's about keeping the union together and being treated fairly."
Kovaschetz said if no agreement is reached by July 1, she is unsure what will happen.
"Then we get furloughed I guess and except for one or two people they told us and we can apply to ESS and interview," she said. "That would mean we are dismantled and as per the last contract which expired June 20, 2020, we are working status quo. But if they do it, we would file what we need to in court."
The negotiating team for the district includes directors Jeff Balestrini, Slade Shreck and Jennifer Wetzel, along with business manager Brian Manning and Superintendent Jason Bendle. For the union, Kovaschetz is joined by negotiator Mark McDade. McDade, a UniServ representative for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, did not respond to a call seeking comment.