LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners moved this week to adopt a $23.5 million budget for 2022 with a tax decrease.
Expenditures are projected at $23,504,925 compared to revenue projections of $21,412,353. The near $2.1 million deficit was closed with funds from the county’s fund balance.
The property tax levy will total 5.22 mills in 2022, down from 5.56 mills in 2021. At the new rate, the value of a mill is $5.22 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $150,000 will be taxed $783 by the county government. That's a savings of $51.
The tax levy is 4.56 mills for the general fund, 0.5 mills for debt service and 0.16 mills for county libraries. The debt service tax dipped by 0.34 mills due to land sales at Great Stream Commons industrial park near Allenwood. Should two additional pending deals be finalized in 2022, the millage rate could be zeroed out, county officials said previously.