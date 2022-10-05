LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners voted to allocate more than $7.6 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to more than two dozen local municipalities, organizations and projects after accepting applications.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said she was thrilled to be able to help.
Union County received $9 million of the $6.15 billion federal funds allocated to Pennsylvania. In March, commissioners asked municipalities, nonprofits and public utilities to submit applications by May 31 in order to determine what the communities needed. This week, they announced 25 recipients.
“I’m very pleased that Union County elected to use an application process to obtain ideas on how to share these COVID economic recovery funds widely in our county,” Richards said.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said she was extremely happy to learn the borough and the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau — which were allocated $262,870 and $332,626 respectively — received much-needed funds.
“We have been focusing on completing the Bull Run Greenway restoration project — not just because it is an improvement of the parks and recreation spaces at the center of downtown but for the impact it has on our flood resiliency,” she said.
Alvarez said the funds for the visitor’s bureau are also a huge help to the Valley.
“During the pandemic, we shopped local and supported small businesses but we suffered from a decrease in travel and tourism dollars,” Alvarez said. “The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau ARPA funding will help to reinvigorate tourism and travel in our region. Under the direction of Andrew Miller and supported by his knowledgeable staff, I expect to see promotions that create collaborations throughout our region.”