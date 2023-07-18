LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners approved more than $207,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the Union County Housing Authority and Mifflinburg Borough.
At Tuesday's commissioner meeting, Commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards unanimously approved its CDBG allocation for two projects at a cost of $103,699 each. Mifflinburg Borough is doing a curb cut project and Union County Housing Authority is doing housing rehabilitation.
"Mifflinburg is doing 20 to 25 curb cuts," said Angie Hunselman, of SEDA-Council of Governments. "The additional funding toward the Housing Authority should complete three to four homes."
The county's allocation for 2023 is $249,498 with $42,100 going toward administration and $207,398 going toward the two projects, said Hunselman.
Mifflinburg provided matching funds of $22,000 for engineering. Union County has a $500,000 HOME grant that can be used for matching funds, said Teri Proust, of SEDA-COG.
CDBG is developed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and under the administration of the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.
"Predominantly in Union County, the board of commissioners has allocated their funding truly to infrastructure with water and sewering being a high priority for this board," said Proust.
The commissioners also approved the purchase and uplift of a Ford F350 for emergency management response readiness in the amount of $74,810. The amount is funded by the North Central Task Force Homeland Security Grant.
The commissioners approved a request from the Union County Safety Committee for two items: to use PCoRP Loss Prevention Grant for an intercom system in the holding cell for corrections for $1,498 and to use PCOMP Safety Improvement Grant for AED for Corrections for $1,464, ladders for maintenance for $219.98, extinguisher training system for public safety for $3,975, updated Tasers for corrections for $12,673.80, Decon training/field treatment for corrections for $99.54, updated portable radios for $4,913.52, and duty belts, pepper gel, handcuffs and related items for corrections for $1,587.