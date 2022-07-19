LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners on Tuesday approved payables ending the week of July 15, 2022 in the amount of $224,950.21.
They also awarded a low bid from Blaise Alexander of Lewisburg for one 2022 mini-van in the amount of $41,105 for Children & Youth.
Commissioners approved the request from Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc. to withdraw the bid submitted in PennDOT’s computer system for the Union County Bridge #9 rehabilitation project on Gray Hill Road in White Deer Township.
Officials awarded the Bridge #9 rehabilitation project on Gray Hill Road in White Deer Township to the next lowest responsible bidder, J.D. Eckman. Inc., at a cost of $1,357,767.65 conditioned upon review and approval by PennDOT.