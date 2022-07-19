LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners approved a multitude of grants for projects throughout the county.
Commissioners approved Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for a total allocation of $207,329.
Union County received more than $249,000 for their portion of CDBG from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for projects determined by SEDA-COG.
Buffalo Township Black Run Pump Station Project got $97,110; Union County Housing Authority housing rehabilitation got $80,219; Mifflinburg Woodland Estates Sewer Project got $30,000; and administration got $42,100.
The board approved the Leon W. Martin and Marian S. Martin Final Land Development Plan Improvements as presented.
The proposal is to construct a 4,000 square foot addition to the Martins' business, Orchard Hill Welding in Lewis Township, according to Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director.
“One of the requirements is that the applicant/developer has to guarantee that they will install the improvements shown on the plan that impact public health and safety. In this case, modifications to the stormwater management and drainage system,” said McLaughlin. “Once the project is done and inspected they get released from the agreement and the financial surety that was posted.”
Commissioners approved a cooperation agreement with Evangelical Community Hospital for Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding in the amount of $900,000.
According to County Commissioner Stacy Richards, the agreement means the county would be liable for the project on behalf of the hospital.
The RACP grant is related to Evangelical’s efforts to replace an aging, inefficient 500-ton steam absorber chiller with an upsized 750-ton magnetic bearing chiller, according to Michael Redding, director of marketing and communications at Evangelical.
“This will not only improve efficiency, but will also increase capacity of the hospital’s chilled water system for the main campus and Professional Office Building, as well as provide redundancy under emergency power,” said Redding.
Redding said no emergency powered chilled water was available prior to this project. The new chiller is expected to be operational this month.