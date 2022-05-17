LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners approved salary increases on Tuesday for county employees to maintain appropriate staffing levels.
“As a retention strategy,” said County Clerk Susan Greene. “Never has the county had to worry about this kind of thing.”
“We were having our most serious difficulty bringing and keeping people at entry-level,” according to Commissioner Preston Boop.
Boop said county pay scales have 15 levels.
Entry-level positions will receive a two dollar increase. People at top of the pay scale will receive a one dollar raise for non-supervisory staff.
Director-level positions already have been having pay increases as part of their salaries.
Greene advised interested parties to visit the county website for a list of open positions.
In other business, commissioners approved funding for Union County’s Children and Youth Agency in the amount of $1,709,115, representing 69.94 percent of its total budget.
Greene said talks are ongoing about adding a deputy warden.
“That was just a recommendation,” according to Commissioner Preston Boop.
County Director of Elections Greg Katherman said voter turnout was 15 percent around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.