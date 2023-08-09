LEWISBURG — Union County is helping the Pennsylvania Department of Aging gain important stakeholder feedback to assist in the development of a new Master Plan for Older Adults.
County leaders are asking residents to fill out a survey to share their experience on what it means to age in Pennsylvania. Resident feedback is "crucial to guide policies and programs for older adults and adults with disabilities for the next decade," according to the county.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, through Executive Order 2023-09, directed the development of this plan to address barriers in the service system and infrastructure faced by older Pennsylvanians and adults with disabilities to support improved health, well-being, and quality of life. The university's role is to help with needs assessment and community input on the process.
This survey is designed to capture the experience of older adults and adults with disabilities across a wide range of issues. The issues in this survey have been identified as important for people as they age and for people who have disabilities. However, it is not meant to be all-inclusive. There is a space at the end of the survey to share any other suggestions or issues you find important.
The responses are anonymous and will be used to create a profile of the needs of older adults and adults with disabilities that will inform the commonwealth's planning process, county officials said.
This project is being led by Dr. Howard B. Degenholtz and Dr. Steven Albert from the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.
The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/PA_OA_DA.
