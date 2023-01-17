LEWISBURG — Union County is experiencing only minor glitches with its broadband rollout, according to commissioner Stacy Richards.
Richards said the rollout is going well except for a few glitches due to resident addresses.
The main questions that Richards seems to be getting from constituents concern confusion about the process. Other issues have to do with resident addresses.
Although the county can present a challenge to the state broadband authority, Richards said "we don't feel we have a problem" with the rollout.
The commissioners meeting mainly consisted of procedural matters and appointments to various municipal entities.
Commissioners unanimously approved certification of $944,673 in county funds to preserve farmland at Tuesday afternoon's meeting.
David Holman was appointed to the Union County Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority for a five-year term; Randy Beiler was appointed to the Union County Industrial Development Authority.
In other action items, commissioners approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Union County and Centre County for inmate housing at a rate of $75 per day, effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
In the salary board meeting, also held Tuesday, commissioners approved salaries of $1,800 for election board appointees.
And during the prison board meeting, commissioners approved an offer to Patrick Gallo for the lieutenant position.
Sheriff Ernie Ritter, also the prison warden reported that there were currently 33 males and 20 females in the prison, with eight more "housed out. But we are slowly bringing them back," Ritter said.