Flames burned through the kitchen and a storage area of the Forest House Hotel, one of Union County’s oldest operating businesses, before firefighters extinguished the blaze early this morning, according to Chief Steve Walter of Mifflinburg Hose Company.
Initial dispatch occurred at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday for a working structure fire. Walter said a tenant living in a room above the bar and restaurant reported smoke alarms activated and that he observed fire from the kitchen area.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg and neighboring departments arrived to find flames and smoke rising from the two-story structure. The fire concentrated in the kitchen and adjacent storage area, Walter said.
“We went on an offensive attack and knocked the fire down. There is heavy damage to the kitchen and where they had refrigerators and freezers,” Walter said. “There is heat and smoke damage throughout the first floor.”
Walter said the bar and dining area is covered in a layer of soot and some items, like a television, melted. Flames were largely confined to the kitchen and storage area, though, he said.
The first two trucks from Mifflinburg Hose arrived on scene with 4,000 gallons of water combined. A fire apparatus from the Mazeppa station connected to a dry hydrant at a pond on the grounds of the Forest House Hotel, providing additional water.
It took about 45 minutes to completely extinguish the blaze, Walter estimated, and at least another hour to overhaul the property to ensure there were no hot spots.
While water wasn’t an issue, heat from the fire combined with humidity on scene taxed firefighters, Walter said. There were no injuries, but Walter said he requested additional manpower on scene to help with overhaul.
“It’s almost like wearing a coat,” Walter said of the humidity.
Forest House Hotel’s Facebook account was active with photos from the scene. The images showed heavy white smoke and a red glow from the active fire on the outside of the property as flames crept from the eaves. A wall had opened up, whether by force or by flames, and the kitchen was charred as debris from burned insulation and other building and kitchen items laid all about.
“We are absolutely heartbroken. Please wake us up from this nightmare,” one post read.
Forest House Hotel is a popular restaurant about five miles north of Mifflinburg. Built as a cabin about 1864, it first was used as a tavern-inn in 1866. It’s located on the edge of the Bale Eagle State Forest, about six miles from Raymond B. Winter State Park. Friends and patrons were expressing sympathy and support for the owners on the business Facebook page.
A state police fire marshal will investigate.
“There’s pretty substantial monetary loss not just in the property but also in lost revenue,” Walter said, adding that he had been in touch with property owners Melanie Page and her husband, Matt Mackley. “I hope they rebuild. We like to go out there for dinner. It’s a nice place to go.”
Assisting members of Mifflinburg Hose Company were members of New Berlin, William Cameron, Penns Creek and West End fire companies.