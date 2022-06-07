LEWISBURG — Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday approved payables ending the week of June 3, 2022, in the amount of $643,450.84.
The also approved the appointment of Gina Malone to the Union County Housing Authority Board for a five-year term, June 7, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026.
A lease with Union County and Dave Hackenberg, doing business as Hackenberg Apiaries, for property in Gregg Township, was approved.
The sole purpose is for the use of bee storage, in the amount of $160 annually effective June 15, 2022, to June 15, 2023.
Commissioners affirmed a Letter of Engagement from Maher Duessel updating professional standards for the Union County 2021 and 2022 audit.