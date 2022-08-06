LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners approved a number of personnel matters in their latest meeting.
Commissioners accepted a letter of resignation from Debra Portzline, legal secretary for Union County Court, effective Aug. 29, 2022.
They also approved geospatial information and technology director position at a Grade18DH; approved job descriptions for geospatial information and technology director and network administrator as presented.
Other actions taken include:
Approved hiring of a temporary clerical/office assistant II until the records technician returns from leave or vacates the position.
Approve request from Jeff McClintock, finance director, to hire Cynthia Geiser for the fiscal coordinator position, effective Sept. 12, 2022.
