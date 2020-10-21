Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber reinforced Tuesday that registered voters are eligible to vote early and in-person with either a mail-in or absentee ballot at the county’s election office.
Reber, chair of the county Election Board, acknowledged during a commissioners meeting at least one voter was turned away by county elections staff and told to vote by mail after requesting a mail-in or absentee ballot to fill out and submit in person.
The requester may have to wait given how busy the elections office is this time of year but they should not be turned away, Reber said.
“It’s not something that will happen again,” Reber said. “We will not inhibit anyone’s right to vote here, they just may have to wait a bit.”
Reber addressed multiple questions about preparations and operations as the presidential election approaches Nov. 3. Confusion arose Monday on reports of people unsuccessfully attempting to vote in person at the county elections office, a particularly busy day as it was the last day of voter registration.
Pennsylvania law, Act 77, is clear on this matter. Voters “for any or no reason” have the right to request, receive, fill out and cast mail-in or absentee ballots all in one visit at county election offices or, where applicable, another designated location, according to the official state website www.votespa.com.
The deadline to request a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is the same as it is to cast one in-person ahead of the election: 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Such ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and delivered no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Military and overseas absentee ballots must be submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2 and delivered by Nov. 10.
Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said he wasn’t initially aware of the in-person voting rule. On Monday, he said, “This is not a situation where you can just walk in the door and vote.”
That actually is the situation under state law and on Tuesday, Boop acknowledged he was mistaken.
“Yes, I learned that since yesterday,” Boop said. “Now, I understand you can walk in and proceed.”
Boop stressed that anyone turned away from voting in person wasn’t disenfranchised, noting next Tuesday’s early ballot deadlines allowed time to complete the process.
Greg Katherman, Union County’s director of elections and voter registration, on Monday begged patience and planning. He asked that people planning to vote in person help his staff of three, including himself, by calling the elections office ahead of time, scheduling an appointment and allowing the staff time to prepare for their arrival.
In related election business, Reber answered questions from attorney Marvin Rudnitsky, one of three county attorneys for the Democratic Party in the Valley. Reber reinforced answers previously provided by Katherman to Commissioner Stacy Richards on the same inquiries.
Elections staff will directly contact voters whose ballots are called into question, Reber said, adding that the county does have “enough county people” to help on Election Day.
Reber thanked Kandy Duncan, president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, for volunteering members of the organization to help at the Union County Government Center as needed. An electronic envelope opener and digital scanner would speed up the process to pre-canvass and canvass ballots received by mail and that at this time, extra help wouldn’t be needed.
Union County mailed 6,343 mail-in ballots to registered voters and, as of Tuesday, received 2,753, Reber said.
As to questioning ballots based on signatures, Reber stressed that “unless the court tells us (otherwise), we’re not going to.” The commissioner was referencing an anticipated ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on whether signature challenges could cause a ballot to be rejected.
Becky Perez asked about preparations for potential responses to allegations of voter intimidation at polling sites on Election Day. Reber asked Perez to share any specific threats she may be aware of, both for review by county officials and referral to law enforcement. He said the County Sheriff’s Department is on-call for such matters and that municipal and state police would also become involved as needed.
Mary Beth Clark asked about election results and if the county was prepared not to issue results on the night of the election.
The state requires unofficial results the day after the election, Reber said. Official results wouldn’t be finalized until the following week due to overseas and military ballots, he said, adding that unofficial results would be updated on election night at www.unionco.org.
Observers designated by a candidate or party would be permitted to watch the counting process but the general public won’t have access to the Government Center on the night of the election due to virus protocol.