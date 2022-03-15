LEWISBURG — Union County’s commissioners heard about child care needs in relation to workforce development at their work session Tuesday morning.
According to Erica Mulberger, executive director of Advance Central PA, child care is relevant to ongoing issues regarding the workforce.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said Mulberger spoke about workforce and child care issues.
Commissioners were asked by Steve Beattie, Community Development/Grant manager for Lewisburg borough, to consider a letter of support for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resource (DCNR) grant to complete Phase Two of Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park project.
Beattie said the DCNR grant was for matching funds and that Playworld’s donation of new playground equipment opened the doors to new projects.