LEWISBURG — A shortage at the Union County Jail prompted county commissioners to hire several correctional officers on Tuesday.
At Tuesday's public salary board meeting, Commissioners Preston Boop and Stacy Richards and Treasurer Diane Reigle approved the hiring of three part-time correctional officers and the promotion of a part-time correctional officer to full-time. The positions were recommended at a special prison board meeting on Monday.
"It's been challenging to maintain full staff at county jails, it doesn't matter which county it is. It's all county jails," said Boop, the vice chair. "We've been fairly fortunate in Union County to stay close to full staff, but the reality is that federal prison systems are down 20-30 percent. They're taking staff from the county jails because they're already certified and they have experience and they're great candidates for the federal system."
The commissioners need to constantly bring in part-timers who are willing and trained for full-time, said Boop.
"It's a revolving door," said Boop. "Our warden had the opportunity to interview some individuals. Rather than wait another two weeks, it was thought to be helpful to get these people on board as quickly as possible."
Warden Ernie Miller said the jail has one lieutenant, nine full-time COs, four part-time COs and one opening for a full-time position. The prison has a capacity of 35 inmates, he said.
"We've been able to recently maintain a workforce so we don't have empty beds, cells or wings," Boop said.
Tyler Sampsell, Bryan Ditty and Eric Gessner were approved for the part-time positions. Sampsell and Gessner were hired at $17.71 an hour and Ditty was hired at $19.72 an hour, according to Chief Clerk Dr. Susan Greene.
Joseph Hommel was moved to a full-time position for $17.71 an hour, according to Greene.
In other jail business during the regular public meeting, the commissioners accepted the resignation of Corrections Officer Ronnie Reich Jr.
They also approved the recommendation from the prison board to remove the officer in charge position and replace it with a lieutenant position. Greene said it allows for more flexibility in employment.
In other business, the commissioners approved the hiring of Tonya Gridley for a records technician in the chief assessor's office and Gary Klick for a maintenance position in the facilities department.