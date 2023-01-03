LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners have passed a $21.6 million 2023 budget with no tax increase.
The budget reflects an operating budget of $18.5 million and a capital budget of $3.1 million.
This budget represents a $1,906,103 decrease in expenses from the 2022 adopted budget, said Jeffrey McClintock, Union County finance director, at Tuesday's meeting.
Millage remains set at 4.72, McClintock said.
Included in the budget are 3 percent salary increases for all elected county officials. County commissioners will each make $78,176, as will the prothonotary and the sheriff. The register and recorder's salary will be set at $86,297, and the coroner at $48,307. The clerk of court's salary will be $9,188.
Eligible employees will be receiving a step increase averaging 2.5 percent.
Several factors contributed to the 2023 budget, McClintock said. Some of them were: An 8.4 percent increase in medical insurance premiums; the jail department is budgeted for an increase of $295,500, due to the expectation of housing Union County prisoners in other counties and increased food costs. This change also includes savings due to the offset of a combined sheriff/warden position and adding a deputy warden position at a lower classification.
The Children and Youth Department budget decreased by 10 percent, due to a reduction in care and service expenses.
Major decreases in the budget are attributed to state and local coronavirus recovery funds of $4.3 million received, and "a decrease in other revenue category, due to using $1,765,291 of fund balance in 2023 to balance the budget, as compared to using $2.1 million in 2022," McClintock noted in his summary report to commissioners.
Primary deadlines
Election deadlines have been set for May 16 primary nominees, explained Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman at Tuesday afternoon's Board of Elections meeting.
Petitions will be officially available Feb. 14 and returned petitions must be returned in person to the elections office — inside the Union County Government Office on 15th Street, Lewisburg — by no later than March 7, Katherman said.
"You cannot mail them in," he said.
Information about the petitions and signatures required will be available online "soon" Katherman told Commissioner Stacy Richards.
A packet of information will be available, Katherman said.
Information will be available online about how many signatures nominees will have to have, and filing fees, Katherman said.