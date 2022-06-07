LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners on Tuesday approved a program to help commercial property owners access long-term loans to pay for renewable enery systems, energy-efficient equipment and fixtures to reduce water consumption.
Work began on Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) in April when representatives of River Run Foods in Northumberland and the Sustainable Energy Fund (SEF) introduced the program to the county and requested C-PACE be considered.
“Now that a resolution has been passed, Union County commercial businesses, agricultural interests, and not-for-profits, with the aid of private capital providers, will be able to finance clean energy and water efficiency projects, said Commissioner Jeff Reber. “The C-PACE program, offering as much as 100% financing, will save local constituents money and energy.”
Commissioners discussed the program at meetings in May. Notices of intent to adopt the program were sent to all municipalities in Union County.
Adoption of the C-PACE resolution authorized the county to enter into a cooperative agreement with SEF to administrate the program.
“Sustainable Energy Fund is proud to offer its 20 years of experience in clean energy lending to Union County, allowing them to take advantage of this powerful finance tool for bringing investment, jobs and clean energy to their communities,” said John Costlow, president of SEF.
Program administration includes adopting program guidelines and a fee structure to cover the county’s limited administrative costs.
C-PACE is a financial tool for property owners to obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation projects.
C-PACE can facilitate a loan from private capital sources for a project by placing a voluntary special payment on the property’s annual tax bill that repays the cost of the upgrades.
In Pennsylvania, C-PACE investment could help retrofit one of the nation’s oldest building stocks and accelerate growth in a local energy efficiency industry that already accounts for over 65,000 jobs.
“Union County is pleased to join many counties across the United States, including 17 in Pennsylvania, that are encouraging and supporting the construction and renovation of commercial buildings to be more energy and water efficient,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards.
Richards noted that utility scale solar would not be eligible for this financing.
“It seemed like a win-win program if it can help local business and industry adapt buildings and new construction projects to include more energy and water conservation efficiency while not creating additional liability for the county,” said Commissioner Preston Boop.
River Run Foods brought forward issues pertaining to C-PACE to the county’s attention.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of Planning and Economic Development, River Run Foods' intent is to have a facility at Great Stream Commons business park.
Approximately 35-40 acres currently is under contract to purchase.
Commissioners agreed in 2021 to sell 43 acres at Great Stream Commons with plans to build a new plant and create an estimated 400 to 450 jobs.
Commissioners unanimously accepted a $1,800,000 offer from River Run Foods.
Boop noted River Run agreed to purchase at the county’s asking price.
McLaughlin said River Run Foods sought out financing for C-PACE-related projects on their new facility.
“River Run came in and made a request they would be interested in finding financing,” said McLaughlin. “C-PACE will be used for financing the costs of their energy efficiency and water conservation components.”
River Run Foods representatives said they are grateful to commissioners for acting quickly on C-PACE.
“We appreciate the county's due diligence in this matter,” said Ed Zughaft, of River Run Foods.
For more information on program development, guidelines, and links to the pre-application, visit: unioncountycpace.org. Applicants who have a project and would like assistance finding a contractor or capital provider, can contact SEF at 610-264-4440.