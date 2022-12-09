LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners are asking for the public’s help in identifying areas that are not receiving or barely receiving broadband Internet service and they need to do so before Jan. 13 in order for the county to possibly receive funding.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the board is asking the public to visit a webpage on Union County's website https://unioncountypa.org/national-broadband-map/ to easily assist residents in completing this task.
Also, Union County residents who do not have internet access at this time can contact the county's GIS office at 570-524-8739 to have their status and information documented and uploaded.
Richards and fellow Commissioner Jeff Reber and Preston Boop are asking residents to fill out the forms so the county could receive some of the allocated funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November 2021.
Richards said she knows there are problems in some regions of the county, and she wants to be able to get the funding the county deserves for those individuals who are struggling for internet service.
"Billions of dollars are being invested around the country to provide internet service, particularly to those underserved or not served at all,” she said. “In our region and in Union County, there are many spots that are underserved and not served, and we want to make sure we get our share of funds in our area.”
Richards said she wants people to visit the website and app and to report the issues, so it reflects on the service map.
“We are asking all broadband customers in the region to go to the website and click on map and type in (their) address and then also to the right of that, scroll down and make sure your internet provider is listed,” she said. “If it's inaccurate, hit the challenge button, and it allows you to change it so the federal communication commission will investigate and make sure that correction is made.”
Richards said it is essential that people visit the app.
“All funding for the next couple of years will depend on this map and the allocations will be based on this,” she said. “We are really asking the public to participate in this.”
Richards said by participating, it will help all residents.
"We want to make sure everyone is getting service,” she said. “We have great service in some areas and particularly in the western part of the county there is virtually no service even with mobile devices. People are still suffering with dial-up, and we need to get a broadband that is reliable and make sure people know how to use it.”
Richards said the money is a big deal to the county.
"We can’t afford to provide it on our own and service providers can’t do it, so this funding will help everyone,” she said.
Richards said the map just was released and commissioners wanted to inform the public. Richards said the deadline is Jan. 13 for people to use the app and if they don’t and there are no changes made, the funding may not be as much as the county would like to see.
Richards said she is encouraging people to visit the webpage well before Jan. 13