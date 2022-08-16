LEWISBURG — All three Union County commissioners attended a Zoom conference sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, a nonpartisan organization.
Commissioners gave a general “state of the county” presentation outlining current projects and ongoing discussions.
County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber said expanding broadband has been among their priorities.
“We invested approximately $620,000 in areas of the county” to expand broadband, said Reber.
Reber noted a new tower outside of Laurelton.
“That investment was just the beginning,” Reber said.
Reber said there are 90 broadband programs spread across 13 different federal agencies.
“A lot of money is coming into Pennsylvania,” he said.
According to Reber, Pennsylvania is set to receive a combined $1.6 billion to expand broadband in rural communities. He noted its reasons are for access, affordability, education and support.
“There’s a lot of information coming our way for broadband,” said Reber. “It’s obviously going to take many years but we're going to get to the point where it's like electricity.”
Elections
Reber also spoke about efforts in the department of elections.
“There are not going to be any new polling locations we are aware of between now and election time,” Reber added.
Reber addressed the new state legislative and congressional districts.
He said both he and Commissioner Stacy Richards submitted testimony requesting Lewisburg borough and East Buffalo Township remain in one legislative district. Their request was denied.
Union County has enough elections workers, according to Reber, but said changes happen and still encourages others to volunteer for the position this election year and for future elections
ARPA funds
Richards addressed money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021. Commissioners are in the process of reviewing applications and allocating $8,725,766 for nonprofits, municipalities and public authorities.
A total of $20 million was requested from the county through the applications.
“Right now we’re considering how that is to be allocated and used,” said Richards.
Richards said each municipality in Union County has already received approximately $3 million from various funding streams passed through federal legislation.
“We're looking for other opportunities for funding,” Richards said.
In 2020, Union County received $4,057,945 through CARES Act funding used to fund nonprofits, businesses and broadband.
In 2021, the county received $508,814 for hospitality businesses impacted by pandemic from CHIRP.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding totaled $5,457,588 in 2021 for rental and utility assistance income-qualifying households.
Richards said many may be surprised they meet requirements for rental assistance programs.
Solar energy
Use of solar energy has been an ongoing discussion in Union County as well as East Buffalo Township.
“A lot of people don't understand there’s a lot of different kinds of solar,” said Richards.
Regarding use of solar panels, Richards said like Marcellus Shale, it is unstructured and unregulated.
Richards said she has lobbied the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) on the formation of a Utility Task Force to address such issues as solar panels and what the future should look like with it.
Commissioner Preston Boop said farmland preservations has been organized in Union County since 1989 and has crossed the 10,000 acre threshold of preserved farmland.
“That goal was set many years ago and we made it,” said Boop, who serves on the state preservation land board.
Boop said Union County still does not have enough farm land to produce the amount of feed needed county-wide.
Boop said in 2008, the county started drug treatment court and in 2012 included those with DUI.
“Unfortunately because mental health faculties closed we have individuals in our local jails. And we do not have the facilities or expertise to deal with mental health patients in county jails,” Boop stated.
Boop explained history behind Great Streams Common industrial park. Commissioners approved final measures to complete the final sale on the property the same day.
He reminded attendees there will be enough money to soon eliminate the debt service tax for the following year.