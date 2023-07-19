LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners created a new deputy elections director position at this week's public meeting.
On Tuesday, the salary board members, which includes the commissioners, approved the new position at a starting salary of $41,027. The commissioners also updated job descriptions for the elections director and deputy elections director.
"We do have an opening in the elections department. Our elections director is not going to retire imminently, but he will be retiring in the foreseeable future," said Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber. "We will be advertising for a deputy election director to come on board in the next few months."
An administrative position has been vacant for several months. Instead of filling the position, the commissioners said they opted to instead create the new position and have the new deputy director be trained under Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman.
In other business, the salary board members promoted Correctional Officer Rodney Troutman to be a lieutenant as a salary of $45,992.
Warden Ernie Ritter said Troutman is a retired lieutenant with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, having spent 20 years working in the federal system.
The board also approved the salary of $39,777 for Ethan Newton in the probation department following the completion of six months on the job training requirements.