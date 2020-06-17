An ex-professor sentenced to state prison for child rape and possessing illegal pornography received parole June 4 and was released from custody, according to the state's online docketing system.
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said he wasn’t notified by the state parole board and wasn’t certain on what grounds Jack Harclerode, 84, of Lewisburg, had been released. Johnson prosecuted Harclerode who, in 2011, was sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in state prison.
“I am very upset to find out he was paroled without notice to me prior to give my office a chance to object. I did not get notice when he was paroled. I found out by happenstance by a member of the community,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he contacted the parole board Wednesday but hadn’t yet heard back. The prosecutor in 2016 previously wrote in opposition to Harclerode’s attempt at parole, which was denied that same year. Harclerode also lost a prior bid at early release.
“I can’t explain how upset I am,” Johnson said.
The state parole board office closed for the day before The Daily Item learned of Harclerode’s release.
Harclerode was found guilty at trial of 20 counts of possessing child pornography and later pleaded to one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. His victim accused the former Bucknell University professor of raping him several times at a campus office between 1983 and 1989.
An original sentence of 13 to 27 years was overturned by the Superior Court. Harclerode received the reduced sentence of 5 to 10 years on a plea agreement. The jail sentence includes a 10-year probation period upon release.
In 2009, Harclerode was sentenced in Columbia County to serve 9 to 30 months in state prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy at a campground in Columbia County.