Union County Commissioners Friday afternoon declared a Disaster Emergency effective immediately.
According the commissioners, the "primary purpose is to support our area’s health care institutions and emergency responders and for the county and its residents to be better prepared to manage the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic."
There were no reports of Patients Under Investigation (PUI), Suspected or Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County. The board said it is aware of the cases in other counties, which has prompted the Union County’s Emergency Management Coordinator to formally request the Declaration of Disaster Emergency.
Commissioners steered the public to general safety actions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, which can be found on www.unioncountypa.org, www.cdc.gov or Health.pa.gov.
Follow public health advice such as increased handwashing, avoiding crowds, limiting travel, and other social distancing procedures.
The Union County Declaration of Disaster Emergency document will be available Tuesday, March 17, 2020 upon the Commissioners' formal approval.
"Union County, with assistance from its leadership, are completing protocols to enable Union County staff to continue to provide essential county services to the public while minimizing exposure to the virus," commissioners wrote. "The protocols include restricted travel and meetings, and requirements for self-quarantining in the event of flu-like illnesses. These protocols are designed to be flexible to meet the essential needs through various virus phases."