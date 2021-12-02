LEWISBURG — Union County received the 2021 Road and Bridge Safety Improvement Award for its work on two bridges in Limestone and West Buffalo townships.
The award was presented by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association at the 2021 County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Fall Conference in November.
The award recognizes the best road safety or bridge improvement projects undertaken across the state. All entries are graded in four categories: safety, resource innovation, benefits of improvements and cooperation.
County Bridge 12, which carries Long Road over Sweitzers Run in Limestone Township, was previously built in 1920 and reconditioned in 1954. The replacement structure is a 25-by-7-foot precast reinforced concrete box culvert with precast end sections. The roadway over the structure is 22-feet wide. The new structure eliminated the existing load posting and a current standard approach guide rail was installed when previously, there was no guide rail present. Modern farm equipment can now travel across this structure.
County Bridge 19, which carries Walbash Road over Rapid Run in West Buffalo Township, was previously built in 1935 and reconstructed in 1958. The project consisted of a superstructure replacement that included a pre-stressed spread box beam bridge with a reinforced concrete deck.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO