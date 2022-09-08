LEWISBURG — Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman said on Tuesday the county ballot is ready and a mock election was held in mid-August.
Katherman discussed the Election Integrity Grant offered by the state. The $132,000 grant requires counties to begin counting mail-in ballots at 8 a.m. on Election Day. The county typically starts opening ballots by 9 a.m. and completed by 1 p.m.
According to Katherman, costs associated with mail-in balloting are rising.
“It’s taking us more time, no question about that,” said Katherman.
Katherman said he expects mail-in ballots to be sent out within the first two weeks of October.
“Right now were looking good,” Katherman said.
Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber said both political party leaders have reached out to commissioners to compliment Union County on their elections apparatus.
Individuals interested in working as poll workers can still sign up at pavotes.com.